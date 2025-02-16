DatChat Announces Debut of Myseum Platform at RootsTech 2025

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) recently disclosed through an official statement that the company is gearing up for the launch of its newest Myseum platform. The platform is set to be introduced at the RootsTech 2025 conference that is scheduled to take place from March 6-8, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Get alerts:

Myseum is described as a secure digital content management and storage solution designed for families, groups, and individuals. This innovative social media platform is expected to offer enhanced media sharing capabilities and is set to be unveiled at the RootsTech 2025 conference, where DatChat holds the role of a bronze sponsor.

Darin Myman, the Chief Executive Officer of DatChat, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “RootsTech is the ideal venue to debut Myseum, our innovative content management platform that allows you to create your own personal Myseum that makes it easier to share photos videos and content both today and for future generations.”

Myseum is anticipated to deliver a unique approach to digital media sharing and storage, allowing users to create a digital legacy that can be easily shared with present connections and preserved for future generations. Through the utilization of AI technology and proprietary software, Myseum aims to offer a secure and private platform for storing and sharing digital content like messages, photos, videos, and documents.

DatChat emphasized that it holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio comprising 14 patents that support its blockchain-based communication systems and privacy technology, underlying the operations of Myseum.

RootsTech, an annual family history and technology conference and trade show held in Salt Lake City, Utah, provides an ideal setting for the launch of Myseum. The conference features a variety of genealogy classes, showcases the latest genealogical tools, and offers attendees an opportunity to connect with relatives and discover family connections.

DatChat, Inc., known for its focus on secure messaging and social media solutions, aims to provide privacy protection on personal devices. The company’s DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network offers users control over their shared information, providing features such as message lifespan control, prevention of screenshots, and encrypted photo storage within the camera roll.

For more information about DatChat and Myseum, individuals can visit the company’s official website. The firm also provided a reminder regarding forward-looking statements and highlighted the importance of reviewing risk factors that might affect the realization of such statements in its most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For any inquiries, the company noted that individuals can reach out via email at [email protected] or contact them at 800-658-8081.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read DatChat’s 8K filing here.

DatChat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Further Reading