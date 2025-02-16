Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,290.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

