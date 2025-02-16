Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $109.79 and last traded at $110.10. 1,577,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,826,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,290.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

