Dell Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 95,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,584 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,502,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
