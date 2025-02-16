Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

