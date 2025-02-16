Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Denny’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

