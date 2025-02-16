Desjardins Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$23.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.94.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$11.70 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total transaction of C$724,145.52. Insiders sold 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

