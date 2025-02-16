Desjardins Forecasts Kraken Robotics FY2024 Earnings

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$2.56 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.00 million, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Shea purchased 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,558.56. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.60. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

