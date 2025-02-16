Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target to GBX 600

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CBG opened at GBX 348 ($4.38) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 179.83 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.10). The company has a market cap of £524.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 341.54.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($33,018.06). 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

