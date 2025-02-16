DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DexCom by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in DexCom by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 17,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

