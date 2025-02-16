Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 10642352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $650.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 80.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

