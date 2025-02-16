Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Stake Reduced by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQE stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.