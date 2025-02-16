DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Susquehanna

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $213.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $214.64.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,802,971.66. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

