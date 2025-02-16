DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $51.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 11298235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $20,379,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,448.20. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,888 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 128,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 15.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

