DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

DraftKings Stock Up 15.2 %

DraftKings stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,122.16. This trade represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,888. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

