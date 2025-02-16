Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duluth by 301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 30,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 288.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Duluth by 142.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Duluth by 101.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

