Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,624 shares of company stock worth $98,478,298 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $432.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.30. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $436.98.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

