Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $432.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.44 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $436.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.30.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. This trade represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,624 shares of company stock valued at $98,478,298. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $4,350,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.