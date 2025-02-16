DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $112.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,014,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.