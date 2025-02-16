DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $83.31 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.