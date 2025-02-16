Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
