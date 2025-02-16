Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
