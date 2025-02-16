Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of BROS opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 282.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

