Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,319,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

