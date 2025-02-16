Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Edison International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EIX opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.07%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

