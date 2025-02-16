Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 389 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $736.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $638.73 and its 200-day moving average is $583.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.90.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total transaction of $10,320,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,888,979.95. This trade represents a 28.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,070 shares of company stock worth $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

