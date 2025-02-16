Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMA. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.30.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMA

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$56.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a 12 month low of C$44.13 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.