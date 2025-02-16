Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,629 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $132,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,194.66. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $92,035.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,415.84. This trade represents a 17.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,558 shares of company stock valued at $833,398. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $48.29 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.