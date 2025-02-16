Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,086 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,971,000 after acquiring an additional 114,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,742,000 after acquiring an additional 96,910 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.10 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

