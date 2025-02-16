Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 8,639 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $388.01 million, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

