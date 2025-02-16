Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.