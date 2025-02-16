Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.13 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $548.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCNE

About CNB Financial

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.