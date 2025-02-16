Empowered Funds LLC Buys 10,485 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,680 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTE opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

