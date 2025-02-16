Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $454.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

