Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 15,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.49 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

