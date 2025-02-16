Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 170,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised Heritage Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

