Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,317,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,144,000 after acquiring an additional 697,320 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 275.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 348,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

