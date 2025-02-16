Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 349,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 69.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGC. Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC opened at $34.55 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 17,633 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $563,374.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489.15. The trade was a 98.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

