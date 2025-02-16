Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,254 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

