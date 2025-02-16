Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 952,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,020 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

