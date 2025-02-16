Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 845.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 274,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,404.32. This trade represents a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

HG stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.



Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

