Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.