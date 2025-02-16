Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,227 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $40,665.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,762.86. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,413 shares of company stock worth $62,321. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

