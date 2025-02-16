EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9 %

ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

