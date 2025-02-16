Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Ennis Trading Down 0.3 %

Ennis stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $532.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ennis by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 47.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

