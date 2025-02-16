Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.79. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Enservco
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.