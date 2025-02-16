Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.79. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

