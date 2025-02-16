Entergy (ETR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

