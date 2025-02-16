EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$118.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$106.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 1-year low of C$78.24 and a 1-year high of C$114.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

