Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 339722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Equitable Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $315,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,776.25. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,032 shares of company stock worth $6,165,071. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

