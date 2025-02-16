Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BTDR FY2024 Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 182,110 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

