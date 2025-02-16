Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DDI Q1 Earnings

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DDI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.25 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market cap of $503.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

